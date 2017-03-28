Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (NASDAQ:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (NASDAQ:RDSMY) opened at 17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company’s segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties.

