KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) opened at 42.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $507.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.63. KMG Chemicals has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company earned $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KMG Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Gabelli downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $129,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,910,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,420,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ernest C. Kremling II sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $79,272.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,862.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,181 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

