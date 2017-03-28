Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

KDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Klondex Mines from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Klondex Mines from C$7.15 to C$6.35 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Klondex Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.95.

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,988 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $978.76 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Klondex Mines has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

In other Klondex Mines news, Director William Matlack sold 73,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$524,112.00. Also, Director Blair Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$645,000.00. Insiders sold 382,284 shares of company stock worth $2,730,323 in the last 90 days.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

