Insider Selling: Kite Pharma Inc (KITE) Director Sells 18,800 Shares of Stock

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) Director Roy Doumani sold 18,800 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,399,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,010,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) opened at 78.26 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $3.93 billion. Kite Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.44. The business earned $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 994.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Pharma Inc will post ($7.90) EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Kite Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.37 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $93.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Kite Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kite Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its position in Kite Pharma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kite Pharma during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

