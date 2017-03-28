Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Insider Kirsten M. Spears Sells 520 Shares

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $114,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kirsten M. Spears also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,577 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $793,307.06.
- On Monday, March 13th, Kirsten M. Spears sold 21,272 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $4,806,833.84.
- On Friday, December 16th, Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $358,060.00.
Shares of Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 219.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average is $186.14. The firm’s market cap is $87.92 billion. Broadcom Ltd has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $227.75.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.15. The firm earned $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Broadcom had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Ltd will post $14.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.49%.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.55 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 549,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,115,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,351.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.