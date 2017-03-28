Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Stake Held by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC continued to hold its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.01% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Lebenthal Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $3,559,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $1,151,000. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) opened at 32.70 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $685.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/kinsale-capital-group-inc-knsl-stake-held-by-fmr-llc.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

