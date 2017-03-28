Kinross Gold Co. (K) Receives C$5.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.46.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold to C$5.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$5.40 to C$5.20 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) opened at 4.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The stock’s market cap is $5.79 billion. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $7.56.

In other Kinross Gold news, insider Gregory Van Etter sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$127,119.30. Also, insider Michel Sylvestre sold 8,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.99, for a total value of C$43,807.21. Insiders have sold a total of 46,367 shares of company stock worth $187,821 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

