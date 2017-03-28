Kingfisher plc (KGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 360

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 370 ($4.65) to GBX 360 ($4.52) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.62) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Haitong Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.46) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.78) target price on shares of Kingfisher plc in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 334 ($4.20).

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) opened at 326.20 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.31 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 350.16. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 269.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 390.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Kingfisher plc’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Kingfisher plc Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is a home improvement company. The Company is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International.

