Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 7,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.74, for a total value of $1,272,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,113,972.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) opened at 186.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.21. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $187.97.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. Chemed had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business earned $403 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post $7.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.59%.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/kevin-j-mcnamara-sells-7000-shares-of-chemed-co-che-stock-2-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerstein Fisher increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Chemed by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.