Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.30% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 47.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) opened at 21.00 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2100.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post ($0.28) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc-kw-stake-increased-by-state-street-corp.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates and invests in real estate. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan. The Company also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.