KemPharm Inc (KMPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) opened at 4.30 on Tuesday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company’s market cap is $62.98 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $13.00 price target on KemPharm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 4,571.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 410,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 402,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 369.3% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 125,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 998,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 1,459,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 515,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of prodrugs. The Company uses its Ligand Activated Therapy (LAT) platform technology to create prodrugs. The Company’s product candidate, KP201/APAP, consists of KP201, its prodrug of hydrocodone, which is combined with acetaminophen (APAP).

