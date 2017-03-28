Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) VP Kelly A. Vanderboom sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $234,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,427.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) opened at 22.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) VP Sells 8,488 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/kelly-a-vanderboom-sells-8488-shares-of-quadgraphics-inc-quad-stock-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,067,000 after buying an additional 349,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,342,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,625,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 53,177 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 51,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.