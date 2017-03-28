Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRAC. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keane Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) opened at 14.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.46 billion. Keane Group has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

In other Keane Group news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 15,074,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $286,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,239,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,549,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

