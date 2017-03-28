KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (KCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the second quarter worth $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A by 71.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A by 59.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) opened at 17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.63.

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.02. The business earned $580.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.80 million. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A Company Profile

KCG Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent securities company offering investors a range of services designed to address trading needs across asset classes, product types and time zones. The Company combines technology with client service across market making, agency execution and venues.

