Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69,176,000 Stake in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.91% of KBR worth $69,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in KBR by 38.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 82.6% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 443,370 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter valued at $7,237,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KBR by 21.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) opened at 13.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.98 billion. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.76. The firm earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/kbr-inc-kbr-stake-increased-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-updated-updated.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 10,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,748.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc (KBR) is an engineering, procurement, construction and services company. The Company supports global hydrocarbons and international Government services market sectors. It operates through three business segments: Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), and Government Services (GS).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.