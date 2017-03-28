KB Home (KBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.
Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) opened at 19.36 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.93.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.78 million. KB Home had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $188,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.