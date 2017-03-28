Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Director Buys $867,600.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $867,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) opened at 37.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.46 billion. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $46.21.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $446,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Jabre Capital Partners S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $584,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.