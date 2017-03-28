Kate Spade & Co (KATE) Upgraded to Buy by Vetr Inc.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $25.44 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Kate Spade & Co from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) opened at 23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Kate Spade & Co has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $26.46.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kate Spade & Co had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company earned $470 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kate Spade & Co will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kate Spade & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Kate Spade & Co by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kate Spade & Co by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kate Spade & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kate Spade & Co by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kate Spade & Co

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

