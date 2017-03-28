MB Financial Inc (MBFI) Director Karen J. May Sells 4,924 Shares

MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) Director Karen J. May sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $223,845.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) opened at 41.59 on Tuesday. MB Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on MB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on MB Financial in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter worth $55,884,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the third quarter worth $45,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MB Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,638,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A., offers a range of financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. Its banking segment includes lending and deposit gathering activities.

