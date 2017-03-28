Gabelli Downgrades Kaman Co. (KAMN) to Hold

Gabelli downgraded shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kaman from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) opened at 47.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. Kaman has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $53.41.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kaman had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Kaman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kaman by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation conducts business in the aerospace and distribution markets. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aerospace. Its Distribution segment is a power transmission, motion control, electrical and automation, and fluid power industrial distributor. It provides products, including bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission, fluid power, motion control, automation, material handling components, electrical control and power distribution, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) supplies to a spectrum of industrial markets.

