Kadant Inc. (KAI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research set a $75.00 price target on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) opened at 58.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. Kadant has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company earned $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant will post $3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment used in process industries. The process industries, including papermaking, paper recycling and oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking byproducts.

