K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Trading Down 5.9% After Earnings Miss

K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 979,134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business earned $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.47 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTWO shares. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised K2M Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other news, insider John Philip Md Kostuik sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $616,446.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,431.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $257,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s market cap is $825.61 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/k2m-group-holdings-inc-ktwo-stock-price-down-5-9-on-disappointing-earnings-updated-updated.html.

K2M Group Holdings Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine technologies and techniques. The Company’s spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor. The Company is engaged in designing, development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from degenerative spinal conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for K2M Group Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2M Group Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.