K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.47 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) opened at 19.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. K2M Group Holdings has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $23.10. The company’s market cap is $825.61 million.

KTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K2M Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

In other K2M Group Holdings news, insider John Philip Md Kostuik sold 72,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $1,560,190.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,329.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K2M Group Holdings

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine technologies and techniques. The Company’s spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor. The Company is engaged in designing, development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from degenerative spinal conditions.

