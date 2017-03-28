K2M Group Holdings Inc (KTWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

K2M Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KTWO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. K2M Group Holdings had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) opened at 19.53 on Tuesday. K2M Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $825.61 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

In other K2M Group Holdings news, insider John Philip Md Kostuik sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $616,446.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,431.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTWO. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in K2M Group Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KTWO shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on K2M Group Holdings from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K2M Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

K2M Group Holdings Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine technologies and techniques. The Company’s spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor. The Company is engaged in designing, development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from degenerative spinal conditions.

