Julien Ponce Sells 15,000 Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI) Stock

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) insider Julien Ponce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total transaction of C$287,400.00.

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) opened at 19.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.61. Morneau Shepell Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees. The Company offers its services to organizations that are situated in Canada, the United States and internationally.

