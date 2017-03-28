JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) to “Overweight”

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) opened at 74.90 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.28%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $576,421.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Mayger sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $62,473.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and supporting systems and services around the world. It operates through five segments. The Specialty Minerals produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and processed mineral product quicklime (lime).

