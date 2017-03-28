Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) opened at 42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 2,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,074,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth $9,200,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 44.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 41.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company’s segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport.

