Peugeot SA’s (PEUGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday.

About Peugeot SA

Peugeot SA (PSA Peugeot Citroen SA) is a France-based manufacturer of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and related spare parts. The Company manufactures products under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. Peugeot SA distributes its products domestically and in 160 countries worldwide.

