JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG)

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 85.44 ($1.07).

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) opened at 88.00 on Tuesday. Thomas Cook Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 52.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 97.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.35 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.91.

About Thomas Cook Group plc

Thomas Cook Group plc is a holiday company. The Company’s segments are United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe and Airlines Germany. Its hotels and resort brands include Sentido, Sunprime, Sunwing, Sunconnect, Smartline and Casa Cook. It has airline operations in Belgium, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.

