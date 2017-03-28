JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s Largest Position

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,212,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 16.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.59% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,830,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business earned $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Instinet increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Daniel E. Pinto sold 40,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $3,402,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,750,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $3,541,705.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 369,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,941.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,009,515 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

