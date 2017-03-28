JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Knott David M’s 10th Largest Position

Knott David M maintained its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Knott David M’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Knott David M’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 664,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,220,000 after buying an additional 60,170 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Markston International LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 171,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $310.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.31 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Instinet reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,092,771.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 21,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,801,582.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,900.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,699 shares of company stock worth $17,009,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

