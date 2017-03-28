JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Provident Financial plc (PFG) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.47) to GBX 3,400 ($42.73) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,130 ($39.34) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “under review” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,215 ($40.40) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,022.09 ($37.98).

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) opened at 2935.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,876.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,892.31. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.25 billion. Provident Financial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,402.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 91.40 ($1.15) dividend. This is an increase from Provident Financial plc’s previous dividend of $43.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/jpmorgan-chase-co-increases-provident-financial-plc-pfg-price-target-to-gbx-3400.html.

About Provident Financial plc

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.