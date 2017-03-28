JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Halma plc (HLMA) Price Target to GBX 925

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 910 ($11.44) to GBX 925 ($11.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

HLMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) price target on shares of Halma plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.37) price target on shares of Halma plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Halma plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Halma plc from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 875 ($11.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Halma plc in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.19) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,059.82 ($13.32).

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) opened at 1021.00 on Friday. Halma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 854.01 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,131.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.86 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 979.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 984.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/jpmorgan-chase-co-increases-halma-plc-hlma-price-target-to-gbx-925.html.

Halma plc Company Profile

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.