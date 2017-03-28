Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €24.00 ($26.09) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UG. Citigroup Inc set a €18.50 ($20.11) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €19.60 ($21.30) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. S&P Global set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot SA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.52 ($21.22).

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) opened at 18.41 on Tuesday. Peugeot SA has a 52 week low of €10.08 and a 52 week high of €20.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.70. The company has a market capitalization of €14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for Peugeot SA (UG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/jpmorgan-chase-co-analysts-give-peugeot-sa-ug-a-24-00-price-target-updated.html.

Peugeot SA Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates in three segments: the Automotive Division, covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands; the Automotive Equipment Division, corresponding to the Faurecia Group consisting of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies, and the Finance Division, corresponding to the Banque PSA Finance Group (BPF), which provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands, and wholesale financing to the brands’ dealer networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.