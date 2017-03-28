Joseph S. Steinberg Purchases 47,418 Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL) Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 47,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $434,348.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,504.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CWGL) opened at 9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $9.93.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (Crimson) is engaged in producing and selling ultra-premium and luxury wines. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale Sales and Direct to Consumer Sales. The Wholesale Sales segment includes all sales through a third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate whereas Direct to Consumer Sales segment includes retail sales in the tasting room, remote sites and at on-site events, Wine Club sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

