Johnson Service Group plc (JSG) Insider Sells £508,040.50 in Stock

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) insider Chris Sander sold 461,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £508,040.50 ($638,482.47).

Chris Sander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Chris Sander sold 17,526 shares of Johnson Service Group plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £20,154.90 ($25,329.77).

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) opened at 110.6875 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 404.11 million. Johnson Service Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group plc’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

About Johnson Service Group plc

Johnson Service Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides textile related services to both businesses and consumers. The Company’s segments include Textile Rental and Drycleaning. The Textile Rental segment is engaged in the provision and laundering of workwear, roller towels, corporate apparel, dust mats, premium linen for the hotel, catering and hospitality markets, linen for the high volume hotel market and the direct sale of associated products.

