Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $111,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 125.80 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm earned $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-bought-by-bessemer-group-inc-updated.html.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.63 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.