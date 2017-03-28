John Rogers Purchases 44 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £116.16 ($145.98).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, John Rogers bought 42 shares of J Sainsbury plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £112.14 ($140.93).

On Thursday, January 26th, John Rogers acquired 45 shares of J Sainsbury plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £115.65 ($145.34).

On Thursday, December 29th, John Rogers acquired 46 shares of J Sainsbury plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £114.54 ($143.95).

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) opened at 267.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.36. J Sainsbury plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 294.40. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.23 billion.

SBRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.20) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded J Sainsbury plc to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.77) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 255.60 ($3.21).

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

