Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO John Mcgrath sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, John Mcgrath sold 24,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, John Mcgrath sold 9,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $136,260.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 20.40 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $593.42 million. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.35. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post ($3.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “John Mcgrath Sells 14,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/john-mcgrath-sells-14000-shares-of-atara-biotherapeutics-inc-atra-stock.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 108.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its segment is the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics. It has approximately two groups of product candidates, such as allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells, and molecularly targeted biologics.

