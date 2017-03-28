John Mcgrath Sells 14,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO John Mcgrath sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, John Mcgrath sold 24,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, John Mcgrath sold 9,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $136,260.00.
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 20.40 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $593.42 million. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.35. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post ($3.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 108.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its segment is the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics. It has approximately two groups of product candidates, such as allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells, and molecularly targeted biologics.
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.