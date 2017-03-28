JMP Group Inc. (NYSE:JMP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) opened at 6.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.03.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. JMP Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business earned $36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. Equities analysts expect that JMP Group will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/jmp-group-inc-jmp-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group, Inc is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm. The Company operates in five segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, Corporate Credit, Investment Income and Corporate Costs. The Broker-Dealer segment includes a range of services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and other strategic transactions.

