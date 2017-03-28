First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Director Jerome J. Smith Sells 1,250 Shares

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Jerome J. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $31,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) opened at 24.84 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.
First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services Inc will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Business Financial Services Company Profile
First Business Financial Services, Inc (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks).
