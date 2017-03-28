Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) had its price objective raised by analysts at FBR & Co from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBR & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) opened at 22.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.91. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 198.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 244,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

