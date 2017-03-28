Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Monster Beverage Co. (MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.67 to $59.33 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.33 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $41.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) opened at 46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.77. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company earned $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post $1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $4,289,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 866,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,586,110 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 121.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Monster Beverage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

