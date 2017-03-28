Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Fox Factory Holding Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) opened at 28.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Fox Factory Holding Corp had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory Holding Corp news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert (Bob) Fox, Jr. sold 465,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $12,409,759.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,650,115 shares of company stock valued at $150,567,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,229,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,874,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,808,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 180,848 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 308,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp by 177.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,615,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 1,033,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance ride dynamics products for customers across the world. The Company’s brand ride dynamics products are used primarily on bicycles (bikes), side-by-side vehicles (Side-by-Sides), on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

