The Medicines Company (MDCO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) had its price target upped by Jefferies Group LLC from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDCO. HC Wainwright began coverage on The Medicines Company in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Medicines Company from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of The Medicines Company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Medicines Company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Medicines Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Medicines Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) opened at 50.91 on Wednesday. The Medicines Company has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $55.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.60 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

In related news, CFO William Bernard O’connor sold 25,833 shares of The Medicines Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,193,484.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company by 10.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s marketed products include Angiomax (bivalirudin), Cleviprex (clevidipine) injectable emulsion, Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Kengreal (cangrelor), Minocin (minocycline) for injection, and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

