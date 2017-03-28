Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brean Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom to $210.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Broadcom to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Vetr cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 219.05 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $87.92 billion. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $227.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Broadcom had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post $14.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.49%.

In related news, VP Patricia H. Mccall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $1,132,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $906,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,284,830 shares of company stock worth $474,924,669 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,222,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,690,819,000 after buying an additional 464,591 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,563,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,914,000 after buying an additional 956,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,052,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,235,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,242,000 after buying an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,739,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,498,000 after buying an additional 121,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

