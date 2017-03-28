Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given a $60.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) opened at 47.55 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business earned $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $576,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James S. Scibetta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $770,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,978.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,201.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 543,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,258,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,385,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 569.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 310,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 263,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

