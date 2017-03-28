Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

