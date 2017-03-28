Jefferies Group Weighs in on GlycoMimetics Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) traded up 1.80% on Monday, reaching $5.66. 39,300 shares of the company were exchanged. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s market capitalization is $132.04 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

