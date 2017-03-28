Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRZO. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Decreased by Jefferies Group (CRZO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/jefferies-group-analysts-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-carrizo-oil-gas-inc-crzo-updated.html.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 27.33 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $43.96.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The business earned $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 48,947 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $1,378,347.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Pitts sold 17,365 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $488,998.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,072 and sold 123,225 shares valued at $3,586,698. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.